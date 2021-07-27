Advertisement

Benton Harbor Schools look at demolishing three former schools

By Zach Horner
Jul. 27, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New information, Benton Harbor Schools’ Board of Education met on Tuesday night to discuss the future of three former schools.

I visited these three abandoned schools today and it is safe to say they are a real eyesore; Martindale Elementary has seen better days, along with Bard Elementary and Northshore School in Benton Harbor.

These three schools have sat vacant for years, and Tuesday night the Benton Harbor Schools’ Board of Education will discuss tearing down the schools. However, Secretary of the Board Reinaldo Tripplett was quoted by our reporting partners at the Herald Palladium as saying he wants school funds to go toward repairing buildings in the school district. Saying these buildings look almost purposefully neglected by previous administrations.

Others say that’s old school and it’s time for the new school, literally, maybe even a new high school.

Benton Harbor Schools have received bids for the demolition, but there’s a health hazard to deal with first and that is asbestos.

District Chief Financial Officer Scott Johnson tells the Herald Palladium that

“All three of the buildings have asbestos in them” and “Removal of the asbestos is required before building demolition can begin.”

No decision was made as to what will be done with the schools, however we will stay on top of the latest developments. Here is the original story by the Herald Palladium: https://www.heraldpalladium.com/communities/benton_harbor/benton-harbor-area-schools-to-discuss-razing-unused-buildings/article_47c46ee2-ea21-5b85-9a0f-b1efe110c0f5.html

