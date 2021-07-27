Advertisement

Annie Drews, US women win over China in volleyball

United States teammates celebrate during the women's volleyball preliminary round pool B match...
United States teammates celebrate during the women's volleyball preliminary round pool B match between China and United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)(Frank Augstein | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOKYO (AP) - The U.S. women’s volleyball team has handed defending gold medalist China its second straight-set loss.

The Americans won a tight first set 29-27 on their fourth set point before taking the final two sets 25-22 and 25-21. They improve to 2-0 so far in Tokyo after sweeping France in the opener. The U.S. won bronze in 2016 and is seeking its first gold medal in the sport.

China is still seeking to win its first set this tournament having been swept in the opener by Turkey. The Chinese went 2-3 in pool play in 2016 before rallying to win the gold.

Jordan Thompson led the Americans with a game-high 34 points.

Penn High School graduate Annie Drews did not see any game action. Drews and Team USA will play Turkey Thursday at 8:45 AM.

