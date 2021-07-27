Achonwa, Team Canada fall to Serbia in first game at Olympics

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) - Sonja Vasic scored 16 points and Ana Dabovic keyed a late run to help Serbia beat Canada 72-68 in the Olympic women’s basketball opener for both teams. With the game tied at 58, Serbia scored nine of the next 11 points to take control. Dabovic was involved on all of them, hitting two 3-pointers and also having a nifty backwards pass over her head as she was driving the lane to a wide-open Aleksandra Crvendakic in the corner, who made another 3. Canada was able to get within two, but could get no closer. Nirra Fields finished with 19 points to lead Canada.

Former Irish women’s basketball star Natalie Achonwa made the start in her third Olympic games. Achonwa did not score but recorded two rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Canadians.

