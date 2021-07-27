Advertisement

Achonwa, Team Canada fall to Serbia in first game at Olympics

Former Irish women’s basketball star Natalie Achonwa made the start in her third Olympic games. Achonwa did not score but recorded two rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Canadians.
Serbia's Tina Krajisnik (33) shoots over Canada's Natalie Achonwa (11) during a women's...
Serbia's Tina Krajisnik (33) shoots over Canada's Natalie Achonwa (11) during a women's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) - Sonja Vasic scored 16 points and Ana Dabovic keyed a late run to help Serbia beat Canada 72-68 in the Olympic women’s basketball opener for both teams. With the game tied at 58, Serbia scored nine of the next 11 points to take control. Dabovic was involved on all of them, hitting two 3-pointers and also having a nifty backwards pass over her head as she was driving the lane to a wide-open Aleksandra Crvendakic in the corner, who made another 3. Canada was able to get within two, but could get no closer. Nirra Fields finished with 19 points to lead Canada.

Former Irish women’s basketball star Natalie Achonwa made the start in her third Olympic games. Achonwa did not score but recorded two rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Canadians.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

One man is dead and another injured after a shooting and crash in South Bend early Sunday...
One South Bend man dead after early-morning shooting and crash
One person has been shot in an early Sunday morning shooting.
One person injured in shooting near ND campus
A boat catches on fire on Lake Wawasee Saturday.
Two injured in boat fire on Lake Wawasee
Woman seriously injured after shooting incident
Woman dead after shooting incident at Waterford Glen Apartments
United States' players celebrate winning a point during the women's volleyball preliminary...
Olympics Latest: US women win Olympic volleyball opener

Latest News

Players from the United States celebrate after beating China in a women's 3-on-3 basketball...
US women move to 6-0 in 3-on-3 hoops
FILE - Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich watches during NFL football practice in...
Positive COVID test keeps Colts coach out for start of camp
Mariel Zagunis of the United States celebrates after defeating Kim Jiyeon of South Korea in the...
5-time US fencing Olympian Zagunis still looking to future
Kim Bui, of Germany, performs on the vault during the women's artistic gymnastic qualifications...
Olympic broadcasters curb sexual images of female athletes