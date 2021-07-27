Advertisement

3-year project in the works for rebuild of I-94 in Berrien County

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - MDOT is planning a three-year project to rebuild 11 miles of I-94 in Berrien County.

The department is currently planning to rebuild I-94 from west of the interchange with I-94 business loop, known locally as Red Arrow Highway, to Britain Avenue, which is a six-lane section divided freeway.

The total investment is estimated to be more than $153 million. Maintenance work to prepare for the main project will start in 2022.

Public input is also being sought to help address any concerns. You can give your comments and questions at michigan.gov/mdot.

