BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Road construction begins today on Portage Road in Berrien County.

The section that’s closed off is in Bertrand Township between U.S. 12 to Briar Road.

Workers plan to repave and widen the road.

The project is expected to take around two weeks.

So, expect lane closures and traffic controlled by workers on site.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.