Two arrested in Niles drug bust
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A drug trafficking operation in Michiana has been busted.
On July 21, Southwest Enforcement Team detectives stopped a car in Niles and arrested the driver for having a concealed pistol and giving false information to the police.
The passenger was also found with a quarter pound of crystal meth and small amount of heroin.
The driver was a 27-year-old woman and the passenger a 31-year-old man, both from South Bend. They were taken into custody.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.