Two arrested in Niles drug bust

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A drug trafficking operation in Michiana has been busted.

On July 21, Southwest Enforcement Team detectives stopped a car in Niles and arrested the driver for having a concealed pistol and giving false information to the police.

The passenger was also found with a quarter pound of crystal meth and small amount of heroin.

The driver was a 27-year-old woman and the passenger a 31-year-old man, both from South Bend. They were taken into custody.

