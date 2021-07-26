Advertisement

Trio of Notre Dame fencers compete in Tokyo

Mariel Zagunis of the United States, left, and Gabriella Page of Canada compete in the women's...
Mariel Zagunis of the United States, left, and Gabriella Page of Canada compete in the women's individual Sabre round of 32 competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)(Andrew Medichini | AP)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (WNDU) - Notre Dame Fencing alum Lee Kiefer took home gold in the Women’s Individual Foil event in Tokyo but she wasn’t the only one competing.

Her husband, fellow Notre Dame alum Gerek Meinhardt competed in the Men’s Individual Foil Table of 32.

Meinhardt fell to Russian Vladislac Mylnikov 15-11 and was eliminated.

Also in the Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32, current Notre Dame fencer Nick Itkin had a tough bout with Russian Anton Borodachev.

Itkin captured the 15-11 victory to advance to the table of 16.

The two time national champion will now face Kirill Borodachev from Russia.

In the Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32, Notre Dame Fencing alum Mariel Zagunis defeated Canadian Gabriella Page, 15-3.

She’s the only other female to win gold for US Fencing as a two-time gold medalist. Zagunis will face JiYeon Kim from South Korea in the table of 16.

Both Itkin and Zagunis’ bouts will be streamed on NBCOlympics.com.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders found the car partially submerged and drifting further into the lake.
Woman rescued from vehicle in Lake Michigan
Woman seriously injured after shooting incident
Woman dead after shooting incident at Waterford Glen Apartments
I&M says most of the outages are expected to be restored by 11:00 p.m.
UPDATE: Widespread power outages still affecting South Bend’s south side
Tonya Robinson has been in custody since her arrest on Tuesday.
Former SB Housing Authority Director to be released from jail
One man is dead and another injured after a shooting and crash in South Bend early Sunday...
One South Bend man dead after early-morning shooting and crash

Latest News

Katie Ledecky of the United States rests after the final of the women's 400-meters freestyle at...
Dressel wins US Olympic swimming gold; Aussie beats Ledecky
Chicago White Sox's Lance Lynn hits a two-run single during the second inning of a baseball...
White Sox top Brewers 3-1 behind Lynn, avoid sweep
Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer...
NBC estimates 17 million in US saw opening of Tokyo Olympics
United States' players celebrate winning a point during the women's volleyball preliminary...
Jordan Thompson posts impressive Olympic volleyball debut