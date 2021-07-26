Trio of Notre Dame fencers compete in Tokyo

TOKYO (WNDU) - Notre Dame Fencing alum Lee Kiefer took home gold in the Women’s Individual Foil event in Tokyo but she wasn’t the only one competing.

Her husband, fellow Notre Dame alum Gerek Meinhardt competed in the Men’s Individual Foil Table of 32.

Meinhardt fell to Russian Vladislac Mylnikov 15-11 and was eliminated.

Also in the Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32, current Notre Dame fencer Nick Itkin had a tough bout with Russian Anton Borodachev.

Itkin captured the 15-11 victory to advance to the table of 16.

The two time national champion will now face Kirill Borodachev from Russia.

In the Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32, Notre Dame Fencing alum Mariel Zagunis defeated Canadian Gabriella Page, 15-3.

She’s the only other female to win gold for US Fencing as a two-time gold medalist. Zagunis will face JiYeon Kim from South Korea in the table of 16.

Both Itkin and Zagunis’ bouts will be streamed on NBCOlympics.com.

