St. Joseph County starts summer paving projects

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, road work is starting across St. Joseph County.

The work is happening on:

  • Adams Road from Gumwood to Hickory,
  • Cleveland Road from Capital Avenue to Bittersweet Road,
  • Bittersweet from north of the toll road bridge to Anderson Road, and
  • Quince Road from State Road 2 to north of Early Road.

There will be several other sites where work is being done, so, keep your eyes out for detours.

All of the work is expected to be completed by September 10.

