South Bend utility rates could rise

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend utility and trash pickup customers could see rates rise by about 30-percent between now and 2025.

The rate package goes before the city council for consideration at Monday night’s meeting.

Officials say the gradual increases are needed to ensure sustainable and effective operations.

The monthly bills for single-family dwellings would go from $12.48 to $16.35, an increase of almost $4.

