South Bend community center opening back-to-school clothing store

By Kevon DuPree
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Monroe Circle Community Center (MC3) on Western Avenue is a week away from opening its store that offers stylish, discounted clothes.

MC3 says they want to give families the opportunity to purchase new and like-new clothes at an affordable price.

“Well, we realized a lot of people do back-to-school supplies and backpacks,” Rachele Tuttle, MC3′s administrative assistant, said. “But not many people do clothing, or be able to provide new outfits for their kids. And we wanted to be able to provide that for parents.”

MC3 encourages shoppers to pre-register to help the store run as efficiently as possible.

“So, the parents will come in and they’ll have to bring their ID with them and either proof of where the kids go to school or their birth certificates,” Tuttle said. “Proof that they have the children. And they’re able to sign up up to four kids. And they just come in, we fill it out. It probably takes no more than five minutes.”

Each shopper will be given a specific time to shop on Monday, August 2nd or Tuesday, August 3rd. And a shopping assistant will help them.

“They’ll be able to direct the parent,” Tuttle said. “So, if the parent has a 4-year-old or 5-year-old going into kindergarten, they’ll be able to take them to that exact spot.”

With items deeply discounted, MC3 has set a $5.00 per child maximum.

“The child will be getting multiple outfits in that,” Tuttle said. “Plus, they will also be receiving either new socks or a new pack of underwear.”

MC3 wants children to know that they’re here for them.

“The past year, 18 months with COVID and everything with this back and forth,” Tuttle said. “Everything that kids have had to go through. We want them to just start the year off awesome and know that we’re here and we love them.”

Back to School Clothing Store Registration Information

Location: Monroe Circle Community Center (526 W Western Ave, South Bend, IN 46601)

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged to guarantee a shopping time. Registration will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27th and Thursday, July 29th,

Please bring either a birth certificate, proof of guardianship or a letter from school to register your child.

Those who are not pre-registered are invited to wait in a stand-by line for a first-come, first serve basis.

Contact Number: (574) 287-4259 | Website: grangerchurch.com/mc3

