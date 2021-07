Saint Joseph Health System relaxes visitation guidelines

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Joseph Health System announced it is easing its visitation restrictions to allow more visitation access.

SJHS says visitation varies by department and COVID status, but in many instances, the guideline changes will enable different visitors to switch out throughout the day and for the same visitor to return multiple times each day.

Visitation hours are Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

To read the complete policy and learn about each departmental requirements, visit sjmed.com/visitor-policy.

