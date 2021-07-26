Positive COVID test keeps Colts coach out for start of camp

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) - Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich will miss the start of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19. General manager Chris Ballard made the announcement one day before players report to Grand Park Sports Complex in suburban Indianapolis and two days before the team holds its first practice. Ballard says Reich’s test came back late last week and that he has had no symptoms. While Reich is fully vaccinated, Ballard says it is unlikely Reich will return to practice until early next week.

