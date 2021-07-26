Advertisement

Positive COVID test keeps Colts coach out for start of camp

While Reich is fully vaccinated, Ballard says it is unlikely Reich will return to practice until early next week.
FILE - Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich watches during NFL football practice in...
FILE - Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich watches during NFL football practice in Indianapolis, in this Thursday, May 20, 2021, file photo. Reich will miss the start of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19, general manager Chris Ballard announced Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) - Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich will miss the start of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19. General manager Chris Ballard made the announcement one day before players report to Grand Park Sports Complex in suburban Indianapolis and two days before the team holds its first practice. Ballard says Reich’s test came back late last week and that he has had no symptoms. While Reich is fully vaccinated, Ballard says it is unlikely Reich will return to practice until early next week.

United States' players celebrate winning a point during the women's volleyball preliminary...
Olympics Latest: US women win Olympic volleyball opener

