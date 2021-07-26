Advertisement

Nine-year-old hurt in Cass County, Michigan ATV crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 9-year-old girl is injured after an ATV crash in Cass County, Michigan.

It happened on private property Sunday night. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the girl lost control of the ATV, causing it to over turn and land on top of her.

She was taken to a hospital in Kalamazoo for her injuries. Officials say she was wearing a helmet when the crash occurred.

