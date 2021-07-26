Advertisement

New York to become 6th state to ban child marriage in the United States

A recent study conducted by Unchained At Last, an organization dedicated to ending forced and...
A recent study conducted by Unchained At Last, an organization dedicated to ending forced and child marriage, shows that “nearly 300,000 minors were legally married in the U.S. between 2000 and 2018.”(Oleg Baliuk)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - New York is taking a stance against child marriage by raising the age of consent to 18.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signed a bill Thursday that prohibits any marriage in which either party is under the age of 18.

This legislation will make New York the sixth state to ban child marriage in the United States.

“Children should be allowed to live their childhood, and I thank the many legislators and advocates who worked diligently to advance this measure and further prevent forced marriages in this state,” Cuomo said in a news release.

A recent study conducted by Unchained At Last, an organization dedicated to ending forced and child marriage, shows that “nearly 300,000 minors were legally married in the U.S. between 2000 and 2018.”

“The cruel and callous practice of child marriage has traumatized too many children to count,” said Assembly member Phil Ramos in a statement.

According to the study, nearly all the girls were 16 or 17 and wed to adult men an average of four years older, but a few girls were as young as 10.

Unchained At Last explains that there is almost nothing a girl under 18 can do to escape a forced marriage. They typically can’t leave home, enter a domestic violence shelter or file for divorce – leaving her stuck.

“Regardless of maturity level, minors lack sufficient legal rights and autonomy that they need to protect them if they enter a marriage contract before becoming adults,” said state Sen. Julia Salazar in a statement.

Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Rhode Island and New York have passed legislation to end all marriage before 18, according to the report.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead and another injured after a shooting and crash in South Bend early Sunday...
One South Bend man dead after early-morning shooting and crash
One person has been shot in an early Sunday morning shooting.
One person injured in shooting near ND campus
A boat catches on fire on Lake Wawasee Saturday.
Two injured in boat fire on Lake Wawasee
Woman seriously injured after shooting incident
Woman dead after shooting incident at Waterford Glen Apartments
United States' players celebrate winning a point during the women's volleyball preliminary...
Olympics Latest: US women win Olympic volleyball opener

Latest News

NYC Mayor de Blasio requires all city employees to be vaccinated or get tested once a week for...
NYC to require vaccines or weekly testing for city workers
FILE - This photo from Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 shows Inaugural Committee chairman Tom Barrack...
Trump inaugural chair: I’m ’100% innocent’ in lobbying case
President Joe Biden said Monday that COVID-19 may have given people long-term effects that rise...
Biden: COVID long-haulers may qualify for disability
A Denver Water crew works to replace a lead water service line installed in 1927 with a new...
Infrastructure talks hit snags as Senate time pressure rises
President Joe Biden said Monday that COVID-19 may have given people long-term effects that rise...
Biden: Long-term COVID may qualify as disability