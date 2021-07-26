New developments in the works on Lincolnway East

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - There are new signs of life along a commercial corridor on Mishawaka’s southeast side.

It remains to be seen just how far the momentum will carry.

Plans to build two new fast-food restaurants in the 2,700 block of Lincolnway East near Capital Avenue are being carried out.

Some are hinting that plans to improve and re-brand the Mishawaka Inn (2754 Lincolnway East are in the works.

A national fast-food franchise that has yet to be identified will build a new store on the lot left after demolishing the building that last housed Pizza Hut. The store will be 2,300 square feet and have a dining room with a 30-seat capacity. Documents on file with the city state that the franchise typically does 80-percent of its business at the drive-through window.

“We haven’t really seen a new building go in in that area in quite some time,” said Mishawaka City Planner Ken Prince.

Across the street on the north side of Lincolnway, Dunkin Donuts will build a new store in a portion of the parking lot of the Mishawaka Inn.

Earlier this month, Mishawaka common council members were told that the inn could be improved and re-branded.

A recording of the July 6, 2021 meeting contains the following statement from John Piraccini with Coldwell Banker Commercial. “We do have the hotel under contract. Now nothing for sure until it’s done obviously, so I can’t make promises, but it is with a national and they’re going to joint venture with a large developer in the community to do kind of a half national, and then half maybe a long term type of stay.”

Mishawaka City Planner Ken Prince says nothing has been filed with the city regarding the hotel property, but he would welcome such a development. “And from the city’s perspective, it’s great that it’s a national brand because it comes with a certain amount of marketing, and a certain amount of maintenance that is required to keep up that brand.”

The real estate website LoopNet states that the Mishawaka Inn building has three stories, 86 rooms and about 296 feet of frontage on the St. Joseph River.

