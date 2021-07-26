Advertisement

Michigan State Police investigating catalytic converter thefts

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from two Dodge Ram pickup trucks.

The trucks were parked at a business in the 52000 block of U.S. 131 in Park Township, St. Joseph County.

It happened sometime between June 16 and July 19. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Jason Sylvester of the MSP Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

