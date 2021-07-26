Medical Moment: Wiping out deadly lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients

There are more than 30,000 Americans living with cystic fibrosis, an inherited condition that causes the lungs to fill with thick mucus.

Patients with CF are also prone to chronic lung infections, which are tough to treat and can destroy the tissue in their lungs. Therefore, doctors are on the hunt for a more effective treatment.

It’s a tiny microorganism with a long name…

“We are focused right now on mycobacterium abscessus,” says Kyle Rohde, PhD, UCF College of Medicine.

Or MAB, for short. MAB causes life-threatening tuberculosis-like infections in people with cystic fibrosis.

“There’s a lot of these pathogens that don’t normally cause infections in healthy people that have a functioning immune system, but the complications that come along with cystic fibrosis make them susceptible to these opportunistic pathogens,” Rohde says.

Rohde and his colleagues at the University of Central Florida are studying the bacteria to understand how MAB becomes resistant to existing antibiotics.

“We often will see people that are infected with obsesses for five, six, seven years, and they’re trying different treatments to just keep it at bay and then it comes back again,” Rohde says.

The scientists are using gene silencing techniques to see if turning off one of the genes makes the bacteria harmless. Rohde says researchers could then develop a drug that wipes out the bacteria in a similar way, helping CF patients recover without further damaging their lungs.

Professor Rohde says right now, CF patients with infections have only about a 50 percent chance of being cured with existing antibiotics.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.