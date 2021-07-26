Man arrested after break-in, vandalism in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan man is in custody after breaking into a St. Joseph County, Ind., church and vandalizing a nearby Walgreens over the weekend.

It happened late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Police say 36-year-old Stephen Taghon of St. Joseph, Mich., broke into Christ the King Church on State Road 933 north around 10 p.m. Saturday. Then, around 7 a.m. Sunday morning, police were called to a Walgreens across the street for reports of a smashed window.

That is where police found Taghon with a ladder in the alley. After a short chase and the use of pepper spray by an officer, Taghon was arrested and booked for resisting law enforcement and burglary. He is also being held on 3 prior outstanding warrants.

