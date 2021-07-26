Advertisement

Major New Orleans hospitals pause non-urgent procedures as COVID cases surge

Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will...
Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will suspend non-essential surgeries and procedures that would result in overnight stays.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Non-urgent medical procedures were put on hold until the surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations decreases in south Louisiana.

WVUE-TV reports Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will suspend non-essential surgeries and procedures that would result in overnight stays.

The changes are effective Thursday.

Visitor policies have also been modified.

Patients who are not COVID positive will be limited to one visitor per day.

COVID-positive patients will not be allowed visitors unless they are in end-of-life care, hospice, or have a critical illness. Decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis and at the discretion of hospital staff.

Our Lady of the Lake, one of the state’s largest health providers out of Baton Rouge, reinstated similar policies earlier in the day.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead and another injured after a shooting and crash in South Bend early Sunday...
One South Bend man dead after early-morning shooting and crash
One person has been shot in an early Sunday morning shooting.
One person injured in shooting near ND campus
A boat catches on fire on Lake Wawasee Saturday.
Two injured in boat fire on Lake Wawasee
Woman seriously injured after shooting incident
Woman dead after shooting incident at Waterford Glen Apartments
United States' players celebrate winning a point during the women's volleyball preliminary...
Olympics Latest: US women win Olympic volleyball opener

Latest News

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden says US combat mission in Iraq to conclude by year end
The United States' post-9/11 combat mission in Iraq is coming to an end.
America's post-9/11 combat mission in Iraq coming to an end
This year is on track to be one of the deadliest years along Lake Michigan with over 20 people...
Lake Michigan on track to have one the deadliest years for drownings
Better Business Bureau issues warning about online back-to-school shopping scams, as parents...
Beware of back-to-school shopping scams, officials warn