First Alert Forecast: Heat and Humidity to Begin the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: The beginning of the week will feature full sunshine, but the heat and humidity will be on and here to stay. A high of 90 with a heat index in the lower 90s. The heat will continue. High of 90.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cooler with a low in the upper 60s. Remaining mild but muggy. A few patchy areas of fog are possible by the morning. Low of 67.

TUESDAY: The heat and humidity continue with the high near 90 and a heat index again in the lower 90s. A few high clouds are likely to move in late in the day. High of 90.

WEDNESDAY: The hot and humid air sticks around. Highs near 90 and we have a heat index again in the lower 90s. A few clouds later in the day with the chance of a few scattered showers or storms in the evening. High of 90.

LONG RANGE: The scattered showers and storms continue into Thursday as a front drops to the South. We see the cooler air move back in. Highs dropping into the lower 80s by the end of the week with a few more chances of scattered storms over the weekend.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, July 25th, 2021

Sunday’s High: 87

Sunday’s Low: 69

Precipitation: 0.00″

