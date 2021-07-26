First Alert Forecast: Heat and Humidity to Begin the Week
The heat and humidity are here to stay for the first half of this week. Find out when the rain chances return and the highs drop back down in your First Alert Forecast right here!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: The beginning of the week will feature full sunshine, but the heat and humidity will be on and here to stay. A high of 90 with a heat index in the lower 90s. The heat will continue. High of 90.
MONDAY NIGHT: Cooler with a low in the upper 60s. Remaining mild but muggy. A few patchy areas of fog are possible by the morning. Low of 67.
TUESDAY: The heat and humidity continue with the high near 90 and a heat index again in the lower 90s. A few high clouds are likely to move in late in the day. High of 90.
WEDNESDAY: The hot and humid air sticks around. Highs near 90 and we have a heat index again in the lower 90s. A few clouds later in the day with the chance of a few scattered showers or storms in the evening. High of 90.
LONG RANGE: The scattered showers and storms continue into Thursday as a front drops to the South. We see the cooler air move back in. Highs dropping into the lower 80s by the end of the week with a few more chances of scattered storms over the weekend.
Daily Climate Report: Sunday, July 25th, 2021
Sunday’s High: 87
Sunday’s Low: 69
Precipitation: 0.00″
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.