Doctors: Delta variant likely increasing Michiana hospitalizations

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY/ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Based on state data that shows 80 percent of Indiana Covid-19 cases are the result of the delta variant, Dr. Dale Patterson, M.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs at Memorial Hospital estimates most local cases are from the highly contagious coronavirus mutation. His hospital is seeing a jump in hospitalizations compared to June.

“The numbers have been gradually, just going up slowly - nothing to the level that we saw back at the end of the year, beginning of the year. But at this point, we are starting to get concerned that we’re starting to see the beginning of another surge,” said Patterson.

He said unvaccinated people who had the novel coronavirus can still be re-infected.

“If you had Covid in the past, until delta got here, you were very unlikely to get Covid again, but now you’re more likely to get Covid again,” he said.

Dr. Bethany Wait, D.O., the Elkhart County Health Officer, tells 16 News Now that, ever since the county’s first delta variant case was confirmed a few weeks back, county hospitals are admitting 1 to 2 Covid-19 patients daily.

“In Elkhart county, with a 32% vaccination rate, we’re never going to be able to get rid of Covid. It’s going to continue to cycle with new variant after new variants after new variants,” explained Wait.

Wait and Patterson report most of the recently admitted Covid-19 patients have not been vaccinated.

“Knowing that vaccine is out there, it’s really sad to see somebody admitted to the hospital and die when it could have been prevented,” Patterson expressed.

Wait says it’s frustrating to continually hear people accuse health professionals of misleading the public.

“That portion of the myth is - it’s getting tiresome,” she said. “I think any primary care - any physician, whether you’re a specialist or primary care, the last thing we want to do is hurt individuals. But we also want to see individuals stop from dying from this virus. And so that’s why we continue to push the importance of the vaccination and why we’re going to continue to push the importance of the vaccination.”

Patterson said 99% of U.S. Covid-19 deaths over the last two months have been among unvaccinated people.

