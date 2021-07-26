Advertisement

Developers meeting to discuss new Mishawaka subdivision

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans call for 19 more acres of single-family homes on Mishawaka’s south side.

Developers are ready to move ahead with phase four of the plans for the Autumn Ridge subdivision, amidst a strong demand for single-family homes.

“But on tonight’s agenda for the common council is the annexation of the 20 acres its located immediately on the north side of that subdivision between Blair Hills and the existing Autumn Ridge subdivision,” says Mishawaka City Planner Ken Prince.

Monday night’s council meeting starts at 7.

