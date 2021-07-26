Advertisement

5th annual Roseland Rotary $1 Million Hole-in-One Contest gets underway.

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - The 5th annual Roseland Rotary $1 Million Hole-in-One Contest is underway.

Five local golf courses will hold qualification rounds July 26 through the 30th.

The top 12 people who hit closest to the pin each day will move on to the semi-finals.

To win the million dollars, you must hit a hole-in-one from 150 yards away in the final round.

The price to compete is $1 per shot, or $20 for 25 shots. If you bring a canned food donation, you get five free shots.

All the money raised goes to programs at the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

“There’s always new families coming in that need assistance, that need to have access to the Kroc Center and the programs that we offer,” said Paul Szrom, director of development. “So, making sure that they do have that access and the availability to come in and take advantage of everything we have to offer.”

The participating golf courses are:

Monday, July 26 (3-7p.m.): Erskine Golf Course & Blackthorn Golf Course

Tuesday, July 27 (3-7 p.m.): Elbel Golf Course

Wednesday, July 28 (12-4 p.m.): Morris Park Country Club

Thursday, July 29 (3-7 p.m.): Erskine Golf Course

Friday, July 30 (3-7 p.m.): Juday Creek Golf Course

Semi-finals will take place on Saturday, July 31 at Juday Creek Golf Course.

For more information on the contest, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead and another injured after a shooting and crash in South Bend early Sunday...
One South Bend man dead after early-morning shooting and crash
One person has been shot in an early Sunday morning shooting.
One person injured in shooting near ND campus
Woman seriously injured after shooting incident
Woman dead after shooting incident at Waterford Glen Apartments
A boat catches on fire on Lake Wawasee Saturday.
Two injured in boat fire on Lake Wawasee
United States' players celebrate winning a point during the women's volleyball preliminary...
Olympics Latest: US women win Olympic volleyball opener

Latest News

FILE
Nine-year-old hurt in Cass County, Michigan ATV crash
Grilled barbecue, live music and unique crafts is a combination very few will complain about....
Third annual ‘Westside BBQ and Craft Festival’ teaches nutrition, encourages community growth
Grilled barbecue, live music and unique crafts is a combination very few will complain about....
Third annual ‘Westside BBQ and Craft Festival’ teaches nutrition, encourages community growth
A boat catches on fire on Lake Wawasee Saturday.
Two injured in boat fire on Lake Wawasee