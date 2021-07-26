5th annual Roseland Rotary $1 Million Hole-in-One Contest gets underway.

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - The 5th annual Roseland Rotary $1 Million Hole-in-One Contest is underway.

Five local golf courses will hold qualification rounds July 26 through the 30th.

The top 12 people who hit closest to the pin each day will move on to the semi-finals.

To win the million dollars, you must hit a hole-in-one from 150 yards away in the final round.

The price to compete is $1 per shot, or $20 for 25 shots. If you bring a canned food donation, you get five free shots.

All the money raised goes to programs at the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

“There’s always new families coming in that need assistance, that need to have access to the Kroc Center and the programs that we offer,” said Paul Szrom, director of development. “So, making sure that they do have that access and the availability to come in and take advantage of everything we have to offer.”

The participating golf courses are:

Monday, July 26 (3-7p.m.): Erskine Golf Course & Blackthorn Golf Course

Tuesday, July 27 (3-7 p.m.): Elbel Golf Course

Wednesday, July 28 (12-4 p.m.): Morris Park Country Club

Thursday, July 29 (3-7 p.m.): Erskine Golf Course

Friday, July 30 (3-7 p.m.): Juday Creek Golf Course

Semi-finals will take place on Saturday, July 31 at Juday Creek Golf Course.

