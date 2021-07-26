5-time US fencing Olympian Zagunis still looking to future

CHIBA, Japan (AP) - Five-time Olympian Mariel Zagunis was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the women’s saber at the Tokyo Games but is still looking to the future. The two-time champion is competing at her fifth Olympics. She’s looking ahead to another medal shot in the team event. A possible sixth trip for the 2024 Paris Games is also a possibility. The year-long delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic was a major frustration for Zagunis as she waited to see if the Tokyo Olympics would go ahead. Now it means only a three-year wait for Paris.

