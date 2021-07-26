Advertisement

5-time US fencing Olympian Zagunis still looking to future

Now it means only a three-year wait for Paris.
Mariel Zagunis of the United States celebrates after defeating Kim Jiyeon of South Korea in the...
Mariel Zagunis of the United States celebrates after defeating Kim Jiyeon of South Korea in the women's individual round of 16 Sabre competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)(Andrew Medichini | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIBA, Japan (AP) - Five-time Olympian Mariel Zagunis was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the women’s saber at the Tokyo Games but is still looking to the future. The two-time champion is competing at her fifth Olympics. She’s looking ahead to another medal shot in the team event. A possible sixth trip for the 2024 Paris Games is also a possibility. The year-long delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic was a major frustration for Zagunis as she waited to see if the Tokyo Olympics would go ahead. Now it means only a three-year wait for Paris.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

One man is dead and another injured after a shooting and crash in South Bend early Sunday...
One South Bend man dead after early-morning shooting and crash
One person has been shot in an early Sunday morning shooting.
One person injured in shooting near ND campus
A boat catches on fire on Lake Wawasee Saturday.
Two injured in boat fire on Lake Wawasee
Woman seriously injured after shooting incident
Woman dead after shooting incident at Waterford Glen Apartments
United States' players celebrate winning a point during the women's volleyball preliminary...
Olympics Latest: US women win Olympic volleyball opener

Latest News

Players from the United States celebrate after beating China in a women's 3-on-3 basketball...
US women move to 6-0 in 3-on-3 hoops
Serbia's Tina Krajisnik (33) shoots over Canada's Natalie Achonwa (11) during a women's...
Achonwa, Team Canada fall to Serbia in first game at Olympics
FILE - Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich watches during NFL football practice in...
Positive COVID test keeps Colts coach out for start of camp
Kim Bui, of Germany, performs on the vault during the women's artistic gymnastic qualifications...
Olympic broadcasters curb sexual images of female athletes