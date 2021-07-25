Advertisement

Varsho HRs in 3rd straight, D-backs beat reeling Cubs 7-3

Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar, right, slides safely into second base after hitting a...
Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar, right, slides safely into second base after hitting a double as Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner misses the catch during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Daulton Varsho homered in his third straight game and hit a tiebreaking single in a three-run seventh inning, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks over the struggling Chicago Cubs 7-3.

The teams waited out a 1-hour, 39-minute rain delay after the top of the ninth on a mostly sunny and steamy afternoon.

By then, the Cubs were well on their way to their 18th loss in 24 games, a startling freefall that began with them tied with Milwaukee for the NL Central lead.

Varsho tied it with a two-run drive against Mills in the fifth, his fourth homer. He singled in the go-ahead run in the seventh after former Diamondbacks reliever Andrew Chafin (0-2) walked the first two batters, and Asdrúbal Cabrera drove in two more with a double, making it 5-2.

