Varsho HRs in 3rd straight, D-backs beat reeling Cubs 7-3

CHICAGO (AP) - Daulton Varsho homered in his third straight game and hit a tiebreaking single in a three-run seventh inning, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks over the struggling Chicago Cubs 7-3.

The teams waited out a 1-hour, 39-minute rain delay after the top of the ninth on a mostly sunny and steamy afternoon.

By then, the Cubs were well on their way to their 18th loss in 24 games, a startling freefall that began with them tied with Milwaukee for the NL Central lead.

Varsho tied it with a two-run drive against Mills in the fifth, his fourth homer. He singled in the go-ahead run in the seventh after former Diamondbacks reliever Andrew Chafin (0-2) walked the first two batters, and Asdrúbal Cabrera drove in two more with a double, making it 5-2.

7/24/2021 8:32:50 PM (GMT -4:00)