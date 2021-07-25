Advertisement

Two injured in boat fire on Lake Wawasee

A boat catches on fire on Lake Wawasee Saturday.
A boat catches on fire on Lake Wawasee Saturday.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Kosciusko Co., Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were injured after a boat caught on fire on Lake Wawasee Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Kosciusko Co. dispatch received a call about a boat fire near the Wawasee Boat Company on the lake.

An initial investigation says a cabin cruiser with two inboard engines caught on fire when the boat’s owner tried to start the vessel after fueling it.

The Syracuse Fire Department worked on extinguishing the fire, but the boat ultimately sunk.

All eight people onboard were able to escape. The two people injured were sent to hospital to be evaluated for second degree burns.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

