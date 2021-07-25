Thunderstorm knocks down trees, power lines in Marshall County
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - On Quince Road in Plymouth, a tree and power line both went down as a result of the storm Saturday evening.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was on the scene and said, “We have a whole bunch of trees and power lines down throughout the area.”
On Quince Road, there was a tree that blocked the entire road as well as a power line down along the northbound lane.
The Marshall County Highway Department arrived around 10:15 p.m. and has cleared the tree from the road.
Marshall County REMC arrived around the same time and said they have a couple hundred people without power.
