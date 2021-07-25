Rattlers blank Cubs in series finale

APPLETON, WI -- It only took one inning for the decisive run to be scored Sunday afternoon. A double steal in the first inning sent Korry Howell to second, and the throw down to second scored David Hamilton from third base. That made it 1-0 in the first inning and that’s all the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (35-36) would need to take down the South Bend Cubs (32-39) in the final game of the series.

Reese Olson, Harold Chirino, Nash Walters and Taylor Floyd combined to toss a three-hit shutout. It was the sixth time this season the Cubs have been shutout.

Chris Clarke made his South Bend Cubs debut on the hill after getting called up from the Arizona Complex League. The big right-hander looked great allowing just the run in the first inning. He tossed four innings, allowed four hits, no walks and struck out three. He took a tough-luck loss.

A Kekai Rios homer in the fifth doubled the lead for Wisconsin and the last run of the game came home on a Yeison Coca RBI single that scored Jesus Lujano in the seventh off of Burl Carraway.

The Cubs didn’t put many runners aboard, and when they did they found trouble trying to advance. The Cubs were 0-for-3 trying to steal on Rios who gunned down Delvin Zinn, D.J. Artis and Jake Slaughter, all at second base.

After winning back-to-back series, and taking two of the first three in this series, the Cubs dropped a third straight and lost the series to Wisconsin, four games to two.

Next up the Cubs hit the road and travel to Quad Cities to take on the first place River Bandits, who have the best record in the High-A Central. Game one of the series is scheduled for 7:30 ET on Tuesday.