Perez, Santana homer in Royals’ 9-8 victory over Tigers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Salvador Perez and Carlos Santana hit three-run homers in the Kansas City Royals’ 9-8 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night.

Perez hit his 23rd home run of the season to highlight a four-run fourth.

Santana gave the Royals the lead with a three-run homer to right in a five-run seventh.

Hanser Alberto rounded out a five-run seventh with a two-run, pinch-hit triple.

Nicky Lopez went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a walk from No. 9 spot to help Kansas City win its fourth straight.

Jake Brentz (3-2) was the winner.

Wade Davis finished for his second save of the season after Greg Holland gave up two runs in the ninth.

7/24/2021 11:04:45 PM (GMT -4:00)