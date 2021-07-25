Advertisement

Perez, Santana homer in Royals’ 9-8 victory over Tigers

Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana (41) is congratulated by teammate Salvador Perez (13) after...
Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana (41) is congratulated by teammate Salvador Perez (13) after hitting a go-ahead three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Salvador Perez and Carlos Santana hit three-run homers in the Kansas City Royals’ 9-8 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night.

Perez hit his 23rd home run of the season to highlight a four-run fourth.

Santana gave the Royals the lead with a three-run homer to right in a five-run seventh.

Hanser Alberto rounded out a five-run seventh with a two-run, pinch-hit triple.

Nicky Lopez went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a walk from No. 9 spot to help Kansas City win its fourth straight.

Jake Brentz (3-2) was the winner.

Wade Davis finished for his second save of the season after Greg Holland gave up two runs in the ninth.

7/24/2021 11:04:45 PM (GMT -4:00)

