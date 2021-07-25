One South Bend man dead after early-morning shooting and crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead and another injured after a shooting and crash in South Bend early Sunday morning.

Around 4 a.m. South Bend police responded to the 700 Block of North Brookfield Street on the report of multiple gunshots.

There, they found numerous shell casings in the street and a gold Ford Taurus that had struck a parked car and flipped over.

Officers located a male driver identified as 19-year-old Benjamin Harris Jr. who had apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The front seat passenger of the same car was identified as 21-year-old Tyreese Malone who had non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and later released.

The St. Joe County Metro Homicide Unit is handling this investigation, and as of now there is no suspect information and no arrests have been made.

