One person injured in shooting near ND campus

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a shooting two blocks south of the Notre Dame campus, according to university and South Bend police.

It happened around 3 a.m. near the corner of N. Eddy St. and Napoleon St.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

No suspects have been named at this time.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to call South Bend Police Investigative Bureau at (574) 235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

