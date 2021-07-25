Advertisement

Olympics Latest: US women win Olympic volleyball opener

United States' players celebrate winning a point during the women's volleyball preliminary...
United States' players celebrate winning a point during the women's volleyball preliminary round pool B match between United States and Argentina at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)(Frank Augstein | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021
TOKYO- The U.S. women’s volleyball team’s quest for its first gold medal ever is off to a fast start.

The Americans swept Argentina in their opening match, winning 25-20, 25-19, 25-20.

The U.S. won silver medals in 2008 and 2012 and then bronze five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

But they are still aiming for that elusive first gold medal in the sport and figure to be one of the top contenders in Tokyo along with China.

Jordan Thompson led the way in the opener with 20 points as she dominated at the net.

- More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport.

7/24/2021 11:45:20 PM (GMT -4:00)

