Notre Dame fencers Lee Kiefer and Amita Berthier go head-to-head in Olympic bout

TOKYO (WNDU) - Another pair Notre Dame fencers had their turns on Sunday morning in Tokyo.

Lee Kiefer, representing the United States, went up against her Irish teammate Amita Berthier, representing Singapore, competed in the Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32.

Kiefer dominated from start to finish in this one. She took down Berthier 15-4.

Kiefer advances to the table of 16 later on Sunday where she takes on Canadian Eleanor Harvey.

That bout is set to begin at 12:35 a.m. on NBCOlympics.com

