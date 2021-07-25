Advertisement

Mike Brey excited for upcoming season with returning starters, incoming local freshmen

By Megan Smedley
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 12:53 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Men’s Basketball wrapped up its summer session this week.

The team is returning five starters plus the addition of grad transfer Paul Atkinson from Yale.

Throw in the two local star freshmen J.R. Konieczny and Blake Wesley and head coach Mike Brey is fired up.

“I’m very excited about this group,” Brey said. “When you add Paul to the five returning guys, those are six older guys that know how to play. And you know been around and played a lot of college basketball. I think it’s a great base to start with. Our two local guys are two really good players. They will be a big part of things.”

Brey hopes to start practice for the regular season on October 1.

