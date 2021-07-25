Advertisement

Lynch, Soler and Perez lead Royals over Tigers 6-1

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) and Jorge Soler (12) celebrate at the end of a baseball...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) and Jorge Soler (12) celebrate at the end of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, July 25, 2021. The Royals beat the Tigers 6-1. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Daniel Lynch pitched eight scoreless, Jorge Soler homered twice and Salvador Perez once to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 6-1 win over the Detroit Tigers.

The Royals took a 4-0 first-inning lead as Perez hit a three-run homer and Soler followed with solo shot.

He also homered in the third. Lynch (1-2) earned his first major league win.

Tarik Skubal (6-9) gave up five runs for the Tigers.

Eric Haas had RBI single in the ninth for Detroit.

