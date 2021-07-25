Advertisement

Chase Kalisz wins first US medal of Tokyo Games, Litherland 2nd

Chase Kalisz, of the United States, swims in the final of the men's 400-meter individual medley...
Chase Kalisz, of the United States, swims in the final of the men's 400-meter individual medley at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Chase Kalisz won the first American medal of the Tokyo Games, taking gold Sunday in the men’s 400-meter individual medley.

Jay Litherland made it a 1-2 finish for the powerhouse U.S. team, rallying on the freestyle leg to take the silver. Brendon Smith of Australia claimed the bronze.

Kalisz, a protege and former training partner of Olympic great Michael Phelps, touched first in 4 minutes, 9.42 seconds.

Litherland was next in 4:10.28, just ahead of Smith (4:10.38).

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and his work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

___

More AP Olympic coverage: https://www.apnews.com/OlympicGames and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders found the car partially submerged and drifting further into the lake.
Woman rescued from vehicle in Lake Michigan
Brad Bauters and James Hart
St. Joseph County officers involved in fatal drunk driving crash with injuries resign
Woman seriously injured after shooting incident
Woman seriously injured after shooting incident at Waterford Glen Apartments
I&M says most of the outages are expected to be restored by 11:00 p.m.
UPDATE: Widespread power outages still affecting South Bend’s south side
Caught on camera: A teenage thrillseeker gets a birds-eye view in a collision with a seagull...
WATCH: Seagull latches to teen’s neck during amusement park thrill ride

Latest News

Actor/comedian Jackie Mason stands beside a bus displaying a sign advertising his TV show,...
Jackie Mason, comic who perfected amused outrage, dies at 93
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Wildfires blasting through West draw states to lend support
Cardboard Boat Regatta - clipped version
Cardboard Boat Regatta - clipped version
A regatta on Diamond Lake Saturday honored a long-time Michiana resident and sailor.
Diamond Lake regatta honors life of Michiana sailor