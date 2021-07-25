Advertisement

Jordan Thompson posts impressive Olympic volleyball debut

United States' players celebrate winning a point during the women's volleyball preliminary...
United States' players celebrate winning a point during the women's volleyball preliminary round pool B match between United States and Argentina at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)(Frank Augstein | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOKYO (AP) - Jordan Thompson skied high above the net and sent an emphatic spike to end the match.

That provided the perfect punctuation to an impressive Olympic volleyball debut for the U.S. team’s star opposite hitter.

The 6-foot-4 Thompson posted a game-high 20 points as she set the tone up front for an American team seeking its first gold medal in the sport.

Coach Karch Kiraly called her “unstoppable” and the Argentines probably wouldn’t disagree following a match the U.S. won 25-20, 25-19, 25-20.

7/25/2021 10:33:44 AM (GMT -4:00)

