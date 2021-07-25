Jordan Thompson posts impressive Olympic volleyball debut

TOKYO (AP) - Jordan Thompson skied high above the net and sent an emphatic spike to end the match.

That provided the perfect punctuation to an impressive Olympic volleyball debut for the U.S. team’s star opposite hitter.

The 6-foot-4 Thompson posted a game-high 20 points as she set the tone up front for an American team seeking its first gold medal in the sport.

Coach Karch Kiraly called her “unstoppable” and the Argentines probably wouldn’t disagree following a match the U.S. won 25-20, 25-19, 25-20.

7/25/2021 10:33:44 AM (GMT -4:00)