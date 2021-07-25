Advertisement

Former ND Basketball player, St. Louis high school basketball star fatally shot

Biedscheid spent his freshman college season at Notre Dame, averaging 6.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 34 games.(ND Athletics)
By Associated Press and Megan Smedley
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis high school basketball star who played briefly for Notre Dame and Missouri in college was shot and killed in north St. Louis County, police said.

Cameron Biedscheid, 27, was killed Friday on the block where he lived. Police did not indicated whether they have any suspects in the shooting.

Biedscheid graduated in 2012 from Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School, where he averaged 26.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.9 blocks in three varsity seasons, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Biedscheid spent his freshman college season at Notre Dame, averaging 6.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 34 games. After redshirting his sophomore year, Biedscheid transferred in December 2013 to Missouri. He was dismissed from the team by coach Frank Haith before the 2014-2015 season.

After leaving Mizzou, Biedscheid played briefly at Jacksonville State, Louisiana State University-Shreveport and for Harris-Stowe.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

