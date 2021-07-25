Advertisement

Bryant, Rizzo, Bote homer as Cubs beat Diamondbacks 5-1

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo left, celebrates at the dugout with teammate Robinson Chirinos...
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo left, celebrates at the dugout with teammate Robinson Chirinos right, after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)(Paul Beaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and David Bote homered, Trevor Williams pitched effectively into the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1.

Bryant and Bote each hit two-run shots as Chicago took two of three in the series.

Williams struck out six and allowed five hits with no walks over 6 1/3 innings in his first scoreless outing of the season.

It was the right-hander’s second start and third appearance since missing five weeks following an appendectomy.

Andrew Young had a pinch-hit RBI single and Pavin Smith had two hits for the Diamondbacks, who had won five of six.

7/25/2021 5:49:30 PM (GMT -4:00)

