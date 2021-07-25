Bryant, Rizzo, Bote homer as Cubs beat Diamondbacks 5-1

CHICAGO (AP) - Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and David Bote homered, Trevor Williams pitched effectively into the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1.

Bryant and Bote each hit two-run shots as Chicago took two of three in the series.

Williams struck out six and allowed five hits with no walks over 6 1/3 innings in his first scoreless outing of the season.

It was the right-hander’s second start and third appearance since missing five weeks following an appendectomy.

Andrew Young had a pinch-hit RBI single and Pavin Smith had two hits for the Diamondbacks, who had won five of six.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/25/2021 5:49:30 PM (GMT -4:00)