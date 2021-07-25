Advertisement

Browns rookie LB Owusu-Koramoah placed on COVID-19 list

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah...
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah runs through a drill during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility in Berea, Ohio. Cleveland Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has tested positive with the COVID-19 virus just days before the opening of training camp. The team placed the second-round pick from Notre Dame on the COVID list Sunday, July 25, 2021.(AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been placed on the COVID-19 list just days before the opening of training camp.

He reported Saturday with the team’s other first-year players and quarterbacks.

Cleveland’s first practice is Wednesday. Owusu-Koramoah is expected to compete for a starting job.

He was projected to be a first-round pick, but slid back because he’s viewed as undersized and some teams were scared off by a reported heart condition.

The Browns were hit hard by the coronavirus last season.

7/25/2021 2:31:49 PM (GMT -4:00)

