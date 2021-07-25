Browns rookie LB Owusu-Koramoah placed on COVID-19 list

CLEVELAND (AP) - Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been placed on the COVID-19 list just days before the opening of training camp.

He reported Saturday with the team’s other first-year players and quarterbacks.

Cleveland’s first practice is Wednesday. Owusu-Koramoah is expected to compete for a starting job.

He was projected to be a first-round pick, but slid back because he’s viewed as undersized and some teams were scared off by a reported heart condition.

The Browns were hit hard by the coronavirus last season.

7/25/2021 2:31:49 PM (GMT -4:00)