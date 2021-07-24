Woman seriously injured after shooting incident at Waterford Glen Apartments
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One woman has life-threatening injuries after a shooting incident at the Waterford Glen Apartments.
That’s according to the South Bend Police Department.
The call came in around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is investigating. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we learn more.
