Woman seriously injured after shooting incident at Waterford Glen Apartments

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One woman has life-threatening injuries after a shooting incident at the Waterford Glen Apartments.

That’s according to the South Bend Police Department.

The call came in around 6 p.m. Friday evening.

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is investigating. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we learn more.

