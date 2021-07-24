Advertisement

Woman rescued from vehicle in Lake Michigan

First responders found the car partially submerged and drifting further into the lake.
First responders found the car partially submerged and drifting further into the lake.(Long Beach Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman is in the hospital after being rescued from Lake Michigan in LaPorte County.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of Chastleton Drive and Lakeshore Drive Friday morning just after 7:30 a.m.

A woman driving an SUV drove off Lakeshore Drive into Lake Michigan. First responders found the car partially submerged and drifting further into the lake.

The 33-year-old woman resisted rescue, but officers were able to get to her eventually. She is currently in the hospital.

Heavy machinery was needed in order to drag the car to shore.

