United States Honor Flag makes stop at Mission BBQ

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The United States Honor Flag made a stop Friday at Mission BBQ in Mishawaka.

The Honor Flag is a flag that flew at Ground Zero and has traveled all over the country, as well as to space and Afghanistan, to honor everyday heroes like the military, police, firefighters or any other first responders.

The flag is currently being carried on a bike ride from Washington state to Washington, D.C.

“It’s just an honor, you know every American flag is important and this American flag is no more important than any other American one,” says Cindy Heisler, treasurer and social media for Honor Network. “It’s just the history and the heroes that it’s honored that makes it different than any other American flag. So truly an honor to have it with us and on this ride and to fulfill our mission to honor, educate, and inspire.”

The bike ride looks to raise money for the C.O.P.S. Foundation, National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation and the Honor Network.

