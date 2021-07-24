Runners get dirty at the Marine Mud Run

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) -Folks are getting dirty to support our troops at the Marine Mud Run.

Dozens of other participants trekked the five-kilometer course that includes ten obstacles and less than ideal running conditions.

Volunteers made sure they kept runners motivated with words of encouragement as they made their way through the mud and anything else in their way.

Registration fees go to helping the Marine Corps League put on their Toys for Tots fundraiser to help bring Christmas presents to kids who need them during the holiday season.

“It’s really important for the people to understand the children at Christmas time for Toys For Tots. And then for veterans in need. Veterans sometimes need help just like the rest of us,” said Marine Mud Run Organizer 1st Sgt. Sam Alameda Ret.

If you couldn’t make it to the run you can still support the Marine Corp League by clicking here.

