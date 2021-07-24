SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, people gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony at South Bend Brew Werks.

The restaurant re-opened in early June and is now located on South Main Street at the Hibberd Building.

This spot is more spacious but still has the same vibe as the old location.

South Bend Brew Werks is known for its good food and beer.

Owner Steve Lowe said business is picking back up after a tough past year.

“We actually had an official ribbon cutting when Brew Werks opened at the other location, over in the theater building, and we were kind of back and forth about whether we deserved another one, but honestly it felt like this is our place. It’s a different spot, a new location. It’s just a new beginning in so many ways. We wanted to make it official,” Lowe said.

