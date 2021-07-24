Advertisement

Pet Vet: Kennel Cough

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Kennel cough is a serious contagious respiratory condition that impacts dogs.

But it isn’t always about being at the kennel.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, spoke to Carly Miller to help clear the air about this common condition.

If you want to contact Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets or via email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Bauters and James Hart
St. Joseph County officers involved in fatal drunk driving crash with injuries resign
Caught on camera: A teenage thrillseeker gets a birds-eye view in a collision with a seagull...
WATCH: Seagull latches to teen’s neck during amusement park thrill ride
Jerry Linville should’ve been flying to Las Vegas from the South Bend International Airport...
Airfare scam costs Goshen man $1200
First responders found the car partially submerged and drifting further into the lake.
Woman rescued from vehicle in Lake Michigan
Mishawaka police find two young men dead in their home on Burdette Street.
UPDATE: Mishawaka death investigation ruled ‘murder-suicide’

Latest News

This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Heartland Small Animal Rescue.
2nd Chance: Kensley
Ribbon cutting ceremony at South Bend Brew Werks
Ribbon cutting ceremony at South Bend Brew Werks
Woman seriously injured after shooting incident
Woman seriously injured after shooting incident at Waterford Glen Apartments
First responders found the car partially submerged and drifting further into the lake.
Woman rescued from vehicle in Lake Michigan