Advertisement

O’Hearn, Royals end Tigers’ 7-game winning streak, 5-3

Kris Bubic gave up one earned run and six hits in six innings.
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier (17) gestures after hitting a triple, next to Detroit Tigers...
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier (17) gestures after hitting a triple, next to Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Ryan O’Hearn hit a three-run homer and Carlos Santana also connected as the Kansas City Royals beat Detroit 5-3, ending the Tigers’ seven-game winning streak. The Tigers had been 7-0 since the All-Star break. It was their longest winning string since an eight-game run in 2016. Kansas City has won three in a row for the first time since June 4. Kris Bubic gave up one earned run and six hits in six innings. He ended his outing by getting Jeimer Candelario to ground into a double play with the bases loaded.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Brad Bauters and James Hart
St. Joseph County officers involved in fatal drunk driving crash with injuries resign
Caught on camera: A teenage thrillseeker gets a birds-eye view in a collision with a seagull...
WATCH: Seagull latches to teen’s neck during amusement park thrill ride
Jerry Linville should’ve been flying to Las Vegas from the South Bend International Airport...
Airfare scam costs Goshen man $1200
Mishawaka police find two young men dead in their home on Burdette Street.
UPDATE: Mishawaka death investigation ruled ‘murder-suicide’
First responders found the car partially submerged and drifting further into the lake.
Woman rescued from vehicle in Lake Michigan

Latest News

Kelley Hurley of the United States, left, and Erika Kirpu of Estonia compete in the women's...
Notre Dame fencing’s Hurleys compete in the Épée fencing preliminary rounds
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson is held back by teammates as he yells at an umpire during the...
Brewers beat White Sox 7-1; La Russa, Anderson ejected
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2019, file photo, ESPN's Maria Taylor works from the sideline during...
NBC quickly hires Maria Taylor after her departure from ESPN
FILE - In this May 3, 2021, file photo, Columbus Blue Jackets' Seth Jones plays against the...
Blackhawks acquire Seth Jones, agree on $76M, 8-year deal