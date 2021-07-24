Advertisement

Notre Dame fencing’s Hurleys compete in the Épée fencing preliminary rounds

Two sisters, Courtney and Kelley Hurley, looked to advance beyond the Table of 32.
Kelley Hurley of the United States, left, and Erika Kirpu of Estonia compete in the women's...
Kelley Hurley of the United States, left, and Erika Kirpu of Estonia compete in the women's individual Epee round of 32 competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)(Andrew Medichini | AP)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOKYO (WNDU) - The Opening Ceremonies took place Friday morning in Tokyo, and Friday night two Domers were hard at work in the Women’s Fencing Épée Olympic preliminary rounds.

Courtney ran into China’s Zhu Mingye in the Table of 32 and was no match for Mingye, who eliminated Courtney with a dominant 15-8 victory.

Kelley’s Table of 32 match with Estonia’s Erika Kirpu went down to the wire. The two were tied after three rounds and needed overtime to decide a winner. Hurley was able to sneak a jab in on Kirpu in the one minute of overtime to move on to the Table of 16.

Kelley will face R.O.C.’s Aizana Murtazaeva at 12:35 AM on NBCOlympics.com in the Women’s Fencing Épée Round of 16.

