NBC quickly hires Maria Taylor after her departure from ESPN

Her first assignment for NBC will be the Tokyo Olympics, where she will join Mike Tirico during the nightly “Prime Plus” coverage as well as serve as a correspondent.
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2019, file photo, ESPN's Maria Taylor works from the sideline during...
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2019, file photo, ESPN's Maria Taylor works from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Miami and Florida in Orlando, Fla. Taylor is leaving ESPN after the two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension. Taylor had been with ESPN since 2014 but her contract expired Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Her last assignment for the network was Tuesday night at the NBA Finals, where she was the pregame and postgame host for the network's “NBA Countdown” show. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maria Taylor has joined NBC less than a week after her contract with ESPN expired. NBC formally made the announcement during its primetime Olympic show Friday before a replay of the opening ceremony. ESPN and Taylor announced Wednesday that they could not agree on a new contract. Her first assignment for NBC will be the Tokyo Olympics, where she will join Mike Tirico during the nightly “Prime Plus” coverage as well as serve as a correspondent. NBC also said that Taylor will be a host and contributor for “Football Night in America” on Sunday’s during NFL season and will host the network’s coverage of this season’s Super Bowl.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

