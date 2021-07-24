Kids get creative at Cardboard Boat Regatta in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) -Some creative kiddos put their boat-making skills to the test using just cardboard and duct tape.

The second annual Cardboard Boat Regatta in Mishawaka was a close race between two teams.

These kids designed and built these boats for Saturday’s race at Merrifield Pool in Mishawaka.

The Shark Ship steered a course straight for victory finishing in 1st place.

They spoke to us about what went into making the perfect cardboard cruiser.

“We covered it in duct tape so it’s kind of laminated. Because if the cardboard gets wet it will kind of start to fall apart. So, when it’s laminated, it will kind of push away the water and it won’t get water into the ship because it’s sealed,” Shark Ship Captains & Designers Alaina & Adrienne Demeyer.

There was a third-team, and they tried so hard, but their boat was claimed as a victim of the high seas before it could leave the dock. 16 News Now commends them on their efforts.

